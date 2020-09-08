Sandy Openshaw Saunders

Sandy was born September 14, 1942, the first child of M.S. (Si) Openshaw and Veneda Openshaw at Sisters Hospital in Santa Maria. She died of Pancreatic Cancer on September 2, 2020, 12 days before her 78th birthday.
She attended Orcutt Union School, El Camino Jr. High and graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1960. She attended Allan Hancock College and San Jose State.
Sandy was the best wife, sister, aunt and very loyal to her many friends. Many of whom she met in Kindergarten through high school. The most important things to Sandy were God and family.
Her first job at 16 was ticket seller at the Santa Maria Theater followed by being a Travel Agent for more than 50 years, starting in Santa Maria, Scottsdale, North Shore Lake Tahoe and finishing up her much loved travel career in Westlake Village. Sandy was married for a short time to Norman Hays, the "boy next door." She has traveled to every continent in the World except Antartica. She always brought home great stories and photos (many times with her finger covering the lens/picture). She worked out of her home for Michael's Travel, Westlake Village after her marriage until 2 months before she left us.
Sandy married Gary Saunders, a lifelong family friend in 2012. They resided in Shell Beach. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Si and Veneda Openshaw and brother Alan. She is survived by her husband, Gary, sisters, Karen Cordary and Deby Flynn (Ed) of Santa Maria. Nieces Kelly Flynn, (JJ and Kayla Ughoc) and Shannon Verbryke (Easton) all of Santa Maria and nephew Nicholas Cordary (Quinn) of Burbank.
The family would like to thank Hospice for their excellent care and comfort along with Gary & Deby and Linda & Steve for their loving devotion and care of Sandy in her last days. Because of Covid, there will be a Celebration of Life for Sandy at a later date.
Please make donations in Sandy's name to Hats for Hope, P.O. Box 139 Arroyo Grande, CA 93421
Arrangements are under the care of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory & Memory Gardens.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.