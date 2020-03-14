Samuel H. Hines passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020, at the age of 92. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Sheila. Sheila was a loving and devoted wife and remained by his side throughout a lengthy decline. She was by his side when he passed away.

Sam is also survived by his three children: son Craig, daughter Jesslyn, and son Brad with his late wife, Bessie Ruth Rush. Bessie passed away in 1972 on a family trip to Texas and New Mexico. Sam leaves behind two step-children: Roxanne Cooperstone and Jeffery Grindstaff.

Sam was born. On December 19, 1927, in Cortez, Colorado, to Robert Samuel Hines and Nanny Hines. The family moved to Farwell, Texas, where Sam attended school and graduated in 1944. After graduation, Sam joined the navy during WWII at 17 years old and was enlisted until the end of the war.

Sam worked as a Welder/Pipe-Fitter on pipelines across the western United States. He was a proud member of UA Local 114.

For Sam, his 10 grandchildren and three great-grandsons were his enjoyment. He spent much of his later years attending all the activities and events he could. Sam was preceded in death by his mother and father, as well as siblings Robert, Ethelene, Walter, Lynn, Virginia, and Rose.