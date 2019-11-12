Sally Scaroni of Santa Maria, CA passed away at age 102 on November 1, 2019.
Sally was born in Portland Oregon and her youth was lived in Piedmont CA, Fresno CA, Reno NV, and Cleveland, OH.
She had completed her freshman year at Miami University in Oxford Ohio and then continued her education at Santa Maria Junior College and Armstrong College in Berkeley, CA.
Sally moved to Santa Maria in 1937 with her mother Martha Lincoln and her sisters Rosamond and Suzanne. They moved to be near her Aunt Roxy (Martha's sister) and Uncle Fred Twitchell and their children, Freemont and Glen. The Twitchell's are long time Pioneer's in Santa Maria.
New to Santa Maria, Sally got a job at PG&E and 1938 became a junior member at the Santa Maria Country Club. Sally and Paul Scaroni met on a tennis date and were married on August 16, 1941; they were married for 59 years. They had two children Peter and Suzanne. Paul was the son of Pioneer Santa Marians, Leo and Flora Scaroni. (Flora was the daughter of early Santa Maria Pioneers 1882, Archibald and Margaret McNeil.
Sally's mother Martha Lincoln had graduated from Boston College and was a physical education instructor. Martha had Sally involved in many activities as a child including tennis, fencing and golf.
Sally took a love for golfing and once she and Paul were married they both joined the club in 1946.
Sally was active in many groups including past president of the women's division at SMCC. Sally was a member of the A-Z Club, two birthday clubs and president of the golfing Grandmothers. Sally also did volunteer work for the Cub Scouts, Campfire Girls, Meals on Wheels and the Miller School Mothers Club. Sally was a member at the SMCC for 80 years and played golf until she was 94, she was an honorary member of the Club.
Sally & Paul had many close friends and activities they loved but the one they cherished was their 20 years of attending The Bing Crosby Golf Tournament in Carmel with their good friends Stan and Vennie Lee Brown.
Sally was preceded in death by her husband Paul, her mother Martha Lincoln, her father Robert Wing. Her sister Rosamond Hopkins and husband Taylor, sister Suzanne Litzenberg and husband Malcolm, sister-in-law Margaret Wainwright and husband Merle, her sister-in-law Kathrine Brown and husband Dean, her Uncle Edward Reed, cousin Freemont Twitchell and nephew John Harrington.
She is survived by by her son Peter Reed Scaroni of Santa Maria, daughter Suzanne Paula Scaroni of Santa Maria, grandchildren Steve Iwasko of Santa Maria, Pia Scaroni Smith of San Francisco, Jennifer Iwasko Cracraft of San Francisco and Livia Scaroni of San Diego, as well as nephew, Lance Brown of Los Olivos, niece, Louise Feliciano of Los Olivos, niece Ann Porter of Placentia, niece Jane Phillippi of Sun Valley, niece Kay Appleton of Lancaster, and cousin Glen Twitchell of Carson City, NV.
A memorial celebration of Sally's life will be held Saturday, November 16th at 1 PM at The Dudley Hoffman Mortuary, 1003 E. Stowell Rd. Santa Maria.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to one of Sally's favorite charities, Hospice, Meals On Wheels and Saint Joseph High School in her memory.
