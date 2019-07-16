Sally Jean (Apalategui) Payne

Sally, age 66, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019 at her home in Santa Maria, CA.
She was born on May 13, 1953 in Santa Maria and lived her life there. She graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1971. In 1976, she married the love of her life and together they raised two children. She poured her life and soul into her family, and she was the best mom any two kids could ask for. She was taught to sew by her grandmother at a young age, inspiring a passion of quilting, painting, and crafting which she carried on throughout her life. She became a grandmother 11 years ago and enjoyed every minute of those precious years.
Sally leaves behind her husband of over 42 years Mark Payne, a son Jeff Payne and wife Katie of Santa Maria, a daughter Alison Bartsch and husband Paul of Santa Maria, and her 5 beloved grandchildren. Countless family members and friends will miss her dearly.
Services will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 1:00 pm in the Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Ray Kringel officiating. Private inurnment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Sally's name to Mission Hope Cancer Center.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
