Ruthann (Maretti) Gamble

Ruthanne (Maretti) Gamble was born in Santa Maria, California on December 24, 1947. She passed peacefully on the morning of December 29th surrounded by close family and friends. She will be remembered as a loyal, caring, and vibrant woman who touched all who knew her and always had the biggest smile in the room.
The child of Ralph Maretti and Wilma (Bellis) Maretti, “Dee Dee” was raised on the family ranch in Guadalupe, where she spent her childhood with her younger brothers Charles and Mark. Her cousins remember her as “fearless” in every way, whether when riding horses or being the self-appointed leader of any mischievous adventure, most of which she orchestrated. During her childhood and throughout her life she was especially close to her cousins on her father's side, Susie (Minetti) Righetti, Marie (Minetti) Will, and Michael and Johnny Maretti, and her cousins on her mother's side, Diane Bellis and Pam (Bellis) Brown.
She attended elementary school in Guadalupe with her brother Charles and their cousins. Being beautiful, creative and incredibly fun-loving and mischievous, Ruthanne was the girl that everyone wanted as their friend and yet was so kind and generous that she became a friend to all who met her.
During her years at Righetti High School and young adulthood, Ruthanne is fondly remembered for being a talented visual artist, her ability to good-heartedly poke fun at anyone and everything, and her practical jokes. Ruthanne attended art school in Los Angeles, later returning to marry Ron Gamble, whom she had dated since high school and who became her husband of 49 years. Settling in Guadalupe where they raised their two children, Ruthanne taught Stacy and Jayme to be fiercely loyal to their family and friends, to put others before themselves and how to stir up enough trouble to keep everyone entertained.
Although Ruthanne spent much of her life as a homemaker, her skill at orchestrating a celebration on any occasion was honed when she managed her family's restaurant in Guadalupe, The Basque House, for many years. She loved the social aspect of the restaurant business and excelled at putting people at ease and encouraging them to enjoy themselves. She was constantly involved in efforts to preserve the history of Guadalupe, which had been the hometown of her family for generations. Throughout her life, she continued to use her artistic skills and her compassion to make everything around her a little more beautiful.
Ruthanne is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Wilma Maretti and her brother, Charles Maretti. She is survived by her husband Ron Gamble, her daughter and son-in-law, Stacy Gamble Shaw and Kenneth Shaw of Pasadena, and her son and daughter-in-law, Jayme and Deanne Gamble and her grandchildren, Kennedi and Joseph Gamble of Guadalupe. She is also survived by her brother Mark Maretti and nieces Victoria Maretti and Emilie Maretti, sister-in-law JoAnn Maretti and nieces Jennie Maretti and Megan Maretti-Smith (Alex), brother-in-law and sister-in-law Harold and Eileen Rios and nieces Tami Lodes (Lance) and Toni Lane (Larry), and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Darrell and Joan Gamble and nephews Jason Gamble (Camille) and Bryan Gamble (Natasha) and nieces Kaelyn Gamble Olivera (Joseph) and Madison Gamble. She will be missed throughout the Santa Maria Valley by countless devoted cousins, other family members and friends.
Ruthanne loved more than anything to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and she was enormously proud of everything they did and treasured every minute spent with them. Everyone who knew her will never forget her infectious smile. It was an honor to be the subject of her good-natured teasing, which was always a sign of her deepest affection. Every time a member of her family dances on a table, it will be done in her memory.
Holy Rosary will be at 5:00 p.m., Friday, January 4th at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Guadalupe with viewing commencing at 4:00 p.m. Funeral mass will also be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church at 10:00 am on Saturday, January 5th, followed by a celebration of her life at the family ranch.
Ruthanne's family is eternally grateful to her caretakers and for the efforts of family and friends to support them during her illness. Gifts in memory of Ruthanne are requested to the Lewy Body Dementia Association or Central Coast Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to one of the foregoing or to your favorite charity.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.