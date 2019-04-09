Tuesday, March 12th, 2019 Ruth E. Cormany passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at her home in Nipomo, California. Ruth was born in Los Angeles California on March 15th, 1930 to Robert and Clara Young; she was the youngest of four children, she had 1 brother (Bob Young) and 2 sisters (Norma Rankin and Mildred Thomas). She grew up in Clearwater CA, part of present-day Paramount, where at 14 years old she met Burt, her paperboy. For Burt it was love at first sight. After Burt graduated from Compton high school in June of 1946 Burt and Ruth were constant companions. In September of 1946 Burt enlisted in the Army at 17. After basic training at Fort Knox Kentucky Burt was given a ten-day leave in late December prior to reporting to Fort Stoneman CA. for oversees occupation duty. Burt proposed to Ruth on December 20th and with written permission from her father, Ruth and Burt drove overnight with friends to Yuma AZ where they were married by a Justice of the peace on December 21st, 1946. On January 2nd, 1947 Burt was deployed to South Korea for occupation duty. Ruth traveled by Greyhound bus to spend New Year's 1947 with Burt in San Francisco. During the 14 months Burt was overseas Ruth stayed with Burt's large family on acreage in Clearwater, where she was loved and accepted as family. She continued her education graduating from Clearwater's four years combined seven thru tenth grade school. Ruth worked several jobs while Burt was overseas to save money to start a life when he returned home. Best of all she loved working with Burt's family on their small acreage in rural Clearwater helping with their farm animals. After returning from Korea in April 1948 Burt began his education using the GI Bill to attend his first two years of college at Compton College. While there Burt and Ruth rented a small room attached to his family's garage. While there a son, James, was sadly stillborn, since in those days fetus monitoring during birth was lacking modern technology. In March of 1950 a second son, David, was born healthy. After graduating from Compton College, Burt was employed with Douglas Oil Company's research lab in Paramount CA. as a research technician in their asphalt product development laboratory. Burt and Ruth moved to Compton in 1951 where their Daughter Cathy was born in 1952. In 1953 they bought their first house in Lynwood Ca. and welcomed a second son, Kirk, in 1956. In 1960 they bought a house in Pico Rivera CA. in time to bring home their second daughter Michele. Burt was transferred to Santa Maria in 1974 to become Refinery Manager of Douglas oil Company's Santa Maria Asphalt Refinery. They purchased ten acres of undeveloped property in Nipomo on a dirt road and no utilities. Ruth knew in time, with its trees and wildlife, a future home for her growing family would be built as a family gathering place. A home was purchased in Santa Maria until they were able to subdivide and develop the Nipomo property. In 1986 they completed construction and moved into their Nipomo home. Ruth was compassionate, kind, loving and selfless. She was Active as Cub Scout den mother, Girl Scout leader, in PTA, and girls' softball cheerleader. She was wonderfully witty, had a quick sense of humor, a sharp mind and wonderful memory. She was a talented seamstress, crafter, decorator and an amazing cook. She loved her animals, which were many at times! She had dogs, cats, birds, ducks, chickens, goats, miniature horses, her parrot Woody, and even llamas. She shared her talents, passions, attributes and example with her children and grandchildren who have each embraced and immortalized her in the way they live their lives and their passions and talents. Family and friends were always the most important priority to Ruth, and she filled her home with love, undeniable to those who entered.
Ruth was truly a gem in the universe, the most precious of gems to her family. She embraced the highest moral and ethical standards in honesty and human kindness. Her loving, nurturing devotion, as a wife, mother and grandmother will be deeply missed, but her legacy and inspiration will forever live on through generations.
Ruth leaves behind the love of her life, Burt Cormany, her children, David Cormany, Cathy Speer, Kirk Cormany and Michele Nelson. As well as 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-granddaughter
There will be a Celebration of Life and dinner in her honor, on May 4th, 2019 at 3 PM at her home in Nipomo, California
The family is thankful for the professional and compassionate care provided by Central Coast Hospice and their wonderful volunteer's
Donations in Ruth's memory can be made to any local animal rescue shelter.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
