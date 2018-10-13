Ruth Ann Block, 78, passed away peacefully at her home in Pismo Beach following an eight year struggle with Parkinson's disease. She was born November 24, 1939 in Vinton, Iowa to Henry and Beulah Meyer and was raised with three older brothers on a farm near Garrison, Iowa. After graduating from high school she attended cosmetology school and worked as a hairdresser. In later years she worked in retail sales at barber and beauty supply stores.
On Easter Day 1961 she married David R. Block and relocated to California, living in San Bernardino, Manhattan Beach, Santa Maria and Pismo Beach.
Ruth was a devoted mother and loving grandmother, and was treasured by her family. She was also a kind and devoted friend to many.
Ruth is survived by her husband, Dave; daughter, Sherri Block of Ventura, CA; son, Dan (Teri) Block of San Luis Obispo, CA; four grandchildren, Cassidy, Matthew, Haley and Alyssa Block; and three brothers, Eldo (Shirley) Meyer of Garrison, IA, Robert (JoAnn) Meyer of Clive, IA, and Richard (JoAnn) Meyer of Vinton, IA. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents.
A Memorial service will be held at Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Santa Maria, CA at 2:00pm on Saturday, November 10, 2018. Ruth was a life long believer in the Christian faith, and was active in Bible studies and church related ministries throughout her adult life. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests any donations be made in Ruth's name to the Parkinson Foundation at 1-800-473-4636 or www.parkinson.org.
