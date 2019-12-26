Ruth A. Davis

Ruth Anita Davis of Santa Maria, CA passed away peacefully surrounded by Family on Sat. Dec. 21, 2019 at 7:25 P.M.

She was 93.

Born Jan. 1, 1926 in Modesto, CA to James A. and Elsa M. Pedersen. She grew up on the Famiy farm in the Modesto area and graduated from Ceres Union High School in 1944. She moved to the Navy Base at China Lake, CA in 1946, to Santa Maria in 1964, back to China Lake/Ridgecrest in 1983, and returned to Santa Maria in 2015.

She had a total of 23 years employment at the Navy Base at China Lake and 15 years employment at the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Office. She is survived by sons Kenneth Davis and wife, Rose of Ridgecrest, Kurtis Klucker and wife Susan of Santa Maria, daughter Linda Thomas of Santa Maria, Niece Donna Campbell and Nephew Gary Hubbard of Selma, Oregon. Ruth had 8 Grandchildren, 8 Great Grandchildren and 4 Great-Great Grandchildren.

Ruth was preceded in death by her Parents. Also by her Son Keith Davis 1985, Sister Marie Fulbright 1989, Brother Andrew Pedersen 2010 and his wife Cora Mae 2009.

Ruth was a beloved Mother and quite the character, and is already truly missed. Cremation is being handled by Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Santa Maria.

