Russell W. Curtis, Jr., 71, a resident of Santa Maria since 1975, passed out of his earthly life and into the arms of the Savior he loved, on Sunday, June 23, 2019.
Russell was born in Los Angeles, CA, on January 9, 1948 to Russell and Dorothy Curtis. He was the youngest of their three children, having one older sister, Carole (now deceased) and an older brother, who died in infancy.
Russ, as most of his friends called him, attended elementary schools in Los Angeles and he graduated from Eagle Rock High School in 1966. After graduation, he worked briefly at an insurance company, then he worked for quite a few years as a mail handler for the United States Post Office. The majority of his adult career was spent as a meat cutter for Von's and Safeway grocery stores in Southern California and finally on the Central Coast. He retired from meat cutting in 2004 after 34 years of service.
His retirement years were spent with his wife, Susan, traveling in their motorhome to interesting and scenic places. He enjoyed golfing with friends and riding his Harley motorcycle with the Santa Maria Harley Owners Group Chapter.
Russ is survived by his wife of 50 years, Susan; his daughter, Vicki Curtis; his son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Claudia Curtis; and two grandsons, Jarred Curtis and Christian Curtis.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 1026 E. Sierra Madre Avenue in Santa Maria. A reception celebrating Russ' life will follow the service in the Family Life Center at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA, 91365 or to a charity of your choice in memory of Russ.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
