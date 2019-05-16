Russell (Joe) L. Hunt

Joe, 74, of Santa Maria, CA passed away on May 4, 2019 at home. Joe was born in Philadelphia, PA on June 13, 1944. He moved with his family to Van Nuys, CA in 1952. In 1973 he found himself in Santa Maria where he met his future bride Isabel Castillo while working together in the Driscoll freezers. Joe found his trade soon after working as an aircraft mechanic and then later as an inspector for a construction company. Joe loved camping, barbecuing, listening to music and spending time with his family.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents Gerald and Maude Hunt as well as his sisters Charlotte and Beth. Joe is survived by his wife of 39 years Isabel Hunt. He is also survived by his step-son Tom (Jessica) and two grandsons of San Jose, CA; daughter Jessica (Tim)and two granddaughters; daughter Amanda (Mark) and two granddaughters both of Santa Maria, CA; brother Richard of Las Vegas , NV; and sister Carol of Sacramento, CA.
Rest in peace Dad. You will be missed and never forgotten.
By Joe's request there will be no services held.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudeyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
