Russell Arthur Lindquist

What can be said about this man! Russ Lindquist fought like the Viking that he was to the end, always with a sense of humor, feistiness, and gleam in his eye! Born in Great Falls, Montana, Russ loved camping, boating, skiing, reading, and of course, playing his trumpet. Most of all, he loved his children; Mark Lindquist (deceased), Steven Lindquist, Laura Wouters, and Jennie Lindquist, grandchildren: Sierra Lindquist, Dakota Wouters, Logun Lindquist, Quinn Lindquist & Noah Wouters. He was a true partner and soulmate to his wife Judy, who worked side by side with him in business and making music for 35 years.
A Veteran of the 118th Army Band, he played trumpet in Verdun, France in the 60's. One of his proudest moments was playing at the King George V Hotel in Paris in 1961, at a reception for all the world leaders including President John F. Kennedy. He was proud of his military service. He served in the finance industry as a branch manager and commercial banker in Carson City for over 20 years, subsequently owning 2 businesses In Reno with Judy. Together they spent 17 years managing & playing in Sierra Swing Big Band in Reno, Nv. When a move was made to Santa Maria, another band was formed. Judy & Russ shared in running the Riptide Big Band, currently based in Santa Maria. Russ was able to play his last gig with the band on Sept. 29, 2019. He moved to play lead in the Big Band-in-the-sky on Oct. 19, 2019. A “Celebrate Russ Lindquist” party will be held on Nov. 30 in Santa Maria & his ashes will be scattered in the Pacific Ocean on his last boat ride.
