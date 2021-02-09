Jones Rudolph.jpg

Rudolph Charles Jones, 92, died January 18, 2021, in Portland, Oregon. Rudy was a native Californian, born in San Luis Obispo to Charles and Ayda Jones. He grew up in Paso Robles. After two years in the army, he spent most of his working years with Bank of America at branches in Paso Robles, Morro Bay, San Luis Obispo, Lompoc, and Santa Maria.

Rudy is survived by his wife, Dorothy; his children Debbie (Paul) Walter, Christy (Ray) Green, and Randy (Karen) Jones; his four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; his sisters Barbara Bartholomew and Patricia Nulton; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sisters Lorraine Denk and Sarah Krolak.

A celebration of life is planned for later this year. He was a wonderful husband and dad and an inspiration to many. Rudy is interred at San Luis Cemetery in San Luis Obispo.

To plant a tree in memory of Rudolph Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries