Rudolph Charles Jones, 92, died January 18, 2021, in Portland, Oregon. Rudy was a native Californian, born in San Luis Obispo to Charles and Ayda Jones. He grew up in Paso Robles. After two years in the army, he spent most of his working years with Bank of America at branches in Paso Robles, Morro Bay, San Luis Obispo, Lompoc, and Santa Maria.
Rudy is survived by his wife, Dorothy; his children Debbie (Paul) Walter, Christy (Ray) Green, and Randy (Karen) Jones; his four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; his sisters Barbara Bartholomew and Patricia Nulton; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sisters Lorraine Denk and Sarah Krolak.
A celebration of life is planned for later this year. He was a wonderful husband and dad and an inspiration to many. Rudy is interred at San Luis Cemetery in San Luis Obispo.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.