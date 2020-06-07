Ruben Joseph De Anda Serna was born on June 18, 1983 to Ruben Serna and Anita De Bone at Marian Hospital in Santa Maria, California and died May 26, 2020 at the age of 36. Ruben was the oldest son of his family that consisted of five brothers and two sisters from his parents' second marriages. Ruben was a strong young man; a protector who always had a genuine intention about everything he did. Ruben deeply loved his family and friends and creating memories with them. Ruben was a young father and had taken in three step children as his own, while having two boys with the love of his life, Erica Prado. Ruben loved being a father to these young boys, Nathaniel and Baby Ruben. They were his pride and joy.
Along with a passionate love for his friends and family Ruben loved Santa Maria style barbecues, Low Riders, and was fascinated by “hitting switches” and cruising Broadway. He spent a lot of his life working on cars and getting them ready for cruise nights and car shows. His favorite car was the 1977 Monte Carlo that was passed down from his grandfather Jose De Anda.
Ruben loved his time as a local school bus driver following in the footsteps of his mother, Anita. Making sure local school children made it to and from school safely.
Ruben also spent a lot of time driving cross country as a semi truck driver, this job took him to areas of the country he had never seen.
Ruben left this world too soon, leaving a hole in the hearts of those who love him. He was a big teddy bear and had a laugh that was easily identifiable in a crowded room. Even until the end of his life, Ruben made sure those that he loved know how he felt about them either in deed or in word. Ruben was as strong in will as he was in physicality, in that, he always held on to his faith and love in God, he never gave up. He is loved by so many and made an impact on those around him. Ruben is survived by his girlfriend Erica Prado, children Nathaniel Serna and Ruben Serna Jr., Father Ruben Serna, Mother Anita De Bone, step father Ken De Bone, Grandmother Aselia De Anda, brothers Joey De Anda, Kenneth De Bone Jr, Jesse De Bone, Cody De Bone and Dominic Serna, sisters, Raynessa Serna and Jasmine Serna. Ruben is also survived by his nephew Aiden and nieces Annie and Ella May and thousands of friends who viewed him like family.
Ruben was preceded in death by his grandmother Antonia Morin and grandfather Jose De Anda.
A viewing will be held for Ruben Serna on June 12, 2020 from 5pm to 7pm at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary in Santa Maria. Graveside services on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11am at the Santa Maria Cemetery.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
