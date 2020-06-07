Ruben Joseph De Anda Serna

Ruben left this world too soon, leaving a hole in the hearts of those who love him. He was a big teddy bear and had a laugh that was easily identifiable in a crowded room. Even until the end of his life, Ruben made sure those that he loved know how he felt about them either in deed or in word. Ruben was as strong in will as he was in physicality, in that, he always held on to his faith and love in God, he never gave up. He is loved by so many and made an impact on those around him. Ruben is survived by his girlfriend Erica Prado, children Nathaniel Serna and Ruben Serna Jr., Father Ruben Serna, Mother Anita De Bone, step father Ken De Bone, Grandmother Aselia De Anda, brothers Joey De Anda, Kenneth De Bone Jr, Jesse De Bone, Cody De Bone and Dominic Serna, sisters, Raynessa Serna and Jasmine Serna. Ruben is also survived by his nephew Aiden and nieces Annie and Ella May and thousands of friends who viewed him like family.