Roy Obayashi, aged 92, died peacefully on April 26, 2021.
Roy was born on April 25, 1929 in El Centro, California, The youngest of 4 children of Chiyota and Eiko Obayashi.
Mr. Obayashi entered the United States military during the Korean War. After the war, he returned to California and soon moved back to the Central Coast area where he joined his older brother George, and became a partner in their strawberry growing business. Roy farmed for over 60 years in the Arroyo Grande/Grover Beach area.
Roy married Kazuko Fukuchi and along with their daughter Barbara settled in Arroyo Grande, Ca. Roy (aka) Papa, enjoyed clamming and fishing on the Oceano Beach shores and especially spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Roy is survived by his daughter Barbara and husband Larry Van Gundy of Arroyo Grande; grandchildren Brooksley and husband Evan Jones of Visalia and Garrett Bernard of Arroyo Grande; eight great grandchildren; and nieces Patsy Obayashi; Kimiko Ikenoyama; Kikue Asada and Christine Nakaue.
A memorial service will be held on May 13, 2021 at the Buddhist Temple of San Luis Obispo, 6996 Ontario Rd., SLO 93405 at 11am, followed by a graveside service at Arroyo Grande Cemetery District 2:30pm.
In lieu of flowers a memorial donation can be sent to Wilshire Hospice, 277 South Street, Suite R., San Luis Obispo, Ca., 93401. Roy Obayashi tribute fund.
Arrangements by Marshall Spoo Sunset Funeral Home.
