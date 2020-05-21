× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Roy M Harrison died on the morning of May 18, 2020. He passed away at his residence surrounded by his loving family members. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Hilda Harrison, his two sons Mark and Brett Harrison, his daughter-in-law Susan Harrison, his two grandsons Ezra and Morgan Harrison, and his brothers Jim and Bob Harrison.

Roy Harrison was a veteran of World War II. He served with the U.S. Navy and piloted a landing craft at both the invasion of Iwo Jima and Guadalcanal. After World War II, Roy Harrison worked at Edwards Air Force Base as a aircraft mechanic. He contributed to the X plane project and worked on the first plane to achieve MACH 3.

Roy and Hilda Harrison moved to the Central coast in 1974. They made their living in real estate which gave them the opportunity to generate a long list of valued friends.

Roy Harrison was a loving father and husband with a warm and welcoming demeanor. He will be missed for his endless patience and his innate ability to make you laugh, at even the oldest of jokes.

