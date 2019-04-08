Roy Hugh Smith passed away on April 5, 2019. He was 89 years old. He was born on November 3, 1929 in Santa Maria, CA. to Ulah and Dorothy Smith.
Roy grew up in Tepusquet Canyon where his family farmed. He attended Santa Maria High School.
In 1951, Roy was drafted into the U.S. Army and stationed at Fort Ord, CA. He was shipped to Korea during the Korean War. Roy was injured by enemy fire and spent eighteen months in the hospital at Camp Cooke.
In December, 1958, Roy married the love of his life Charlotte “Doodie” Tognazzi. They raised two sons, Kenny and Bobby.
Roy made his home in beautiful Los Alamos, CA. where he and his family farmed and raised cattle for thirty five years. Roy had a passion for ranching and farming. He was also well known as Fire Boss for the local Santa Barbara County Range Improvement Association, founded in 1955.
In 1995, Roy and his family moved back to his homestead in Tepusquet Canyon where he continued to farm and raise cattle.
Roy loved working outside in the “Mother Earth” and will be missed for his mischievous smile and gritty wit.
Roy is survived by his wife of 60 years Charlotte “Doodie” Smith, son Kenny and wife Mo of Winnemucca, NV. Granddaughters Sarah (Jeremiah) Maestrejuan of Germany and Shauna Smith of Twin Falls, ID. Son Bobby and wife Lanette and grandson Kreece of Tepusquet Canyon.
Visitation will be held April 12, 2019 from 4 – 7 p.m. at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary.
In Lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to:
Wilshire Hospice
277 South Street, Suite R
San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
