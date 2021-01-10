Roy H. Williams

Roy was born in Calipatria California Jan. 9, 1931 to Bill and Anna Williams. He was the youngest of five children. His siblings, James, Fred, Edith and Ethel all preceded him in death. He attended schools in Calipatria and graduated in 1948. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1950 during the Korean War. During his time in the Navy he met Marilyn Jeanne Fridberg in Oakland, CA. They married in 1954 and were married for 48 years until Marilyn passed in 2002. After his discharge from the Navy he attended California State Polytechnic College at San Luis Obispo (Cal Poly) and received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. Roy and Marilyn moved to New York and he worked for American Airlines at what is now Kennedy Airport. Daughter Sheryl was born while they were in New York. From New York they went to Las Cruces, New Mexico where Roy worked at the White Sands Missile Range.
In 1960 Roy and his family returned to California. They settled in Santa Maria. He worked at Vandenberg Air Force Base as an Aerospace Engineer until his retirement in 1993. Son Jeffrey and daughter Joanne were born in Santa Maria. Roy is survived by his children and their families.
Roy was an extremely private person and a man of few words to the outside world, but to his family he was the most amazing, generous and funny man they have ever known. They wish everyone could have known him that way. He was a man who bought a full scale arcade pinball machine and put it in his living room so all of his kid's friends could come over and play at the house. He was a man who filled his house with over 200 Santa Claus statues that stayed out all year because his wife loved them. He was also the man that as a high school kid stole an outhouse with his friends with the intention of dumping it on the principal's lawn, but ended up pushing it off the back of the pick-up truck in front of the Marshalls chasing them. A man who could fix anything. We had the on-going joke of it taking a Rocket Scientist to fix it, which of course he was. In his logical and meticulous ways he made sure everything was done before he passed away. He even picked out his burial clothes, but only because he didn't think we would be able to find his black socks. You know what, he was right.
A special thanks to his long term companion, partner in crime and lucky charm, Nancy Preskitt.
Roy will be interned in the Santa Maria Cemetery. At his request, a private family service will be held.
