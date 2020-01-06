Roy Allan Sidor, age 88, passed away in Santa Maria, California on January 1, 2020, with his daughter at his side. Roy was born in Great Falls, Montana in 1931, to Joseph Sidor and Eva (Neill) Sidor. He grew up in Butte, Montana with his brother Joe. After graduating High School, Roy married his high school sweetheart. He then served in the US Army as a radio operator during the Korean War. After returning from Korea, he began a thirty year career working for Atlantic Richfield Oil Company initially in New Cuyama, California as a field operator. While working in New Cuyama, his two children (Lavair and Tim) were born. In 1972, Roy and his family moved to Jakarta, Indonesia for three and a half years where he worked on offshore oil platforms in the Java Sea. In 1976, the family moved to Anchorage, Alaska. There he commuted to work at Prudhoe Bay on Alaska's North Slope, where he served as instrumentation and start up supervisor until retiring in 1985.