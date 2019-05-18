Roxanne Alice Schuyler, after battling heroically, died peacefully in her home in Orcutt, California surrounded by family on May 11, 2019.
Roxanne, 71, was born November 25, 1947, at Lompoc Community Hospital. She graduated from Lompoc High School in 1965, continuing on to San Diego State University. Roxanne achieved her lifelong dream of becoming a teacher in 1972. Roxanne's love of children began when she was a camp counselor in her youth and continued as a teacher in Lompoc United School District for 36 years.
Roxanne always had a heart for all children. She was a foster parent in her younger years, spent time in New York as a Vista Volunteer, and after retirement from La Honda Elementary as a Casa Volunteer for many children that she devoted her time and attention to. Roxanne and her Quilting friends made hundreds of quilts that they donated to Casa, the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, and Serenity House of Santa Barbara, California.
Roxanne was a lover of nature, and never said no to a new adventure. She could often be found Kayaking in Avila, or Kona, Hawaii.
Roxanne is survived by her wife Janice Thomason, and their children Ryan Thomason, Nicholas LoCicero, Rebecca Thomason, Elisabeth Thomason, and Joshua Elkins, as well as their three amazing grandchildren, Aidan, Deklahn, and Lorelai Lynn Thomason.
Everyone who knew Roxanne knew she loved BIG and with her whole heart, never allowing illness to crush her giving spirit. There will never be another Roxanne, she will be greatly missed by all who love her.
Roxanne's Celebration of Life will be held Sunday May 26, 2019 1:00-4:00pm at Foxenwood Clubhouse 1087 Clubhouse Drive, Santa Maria California.
Donations may be sent to Casa of Santa Barbara County and Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care of Solvang, California.
