Rosita "Rose" Sales Ramilo

Rose was born to parents Casimiro and Juanita Sales in Manila, Philippines. She received her Bachelor of Science in Education and shared with others her love of dance. In 1971 she met and married her husband of 49 years, Ron Ramilo.
Rose was a breast cancer survivor. Her resilience and tenacity were well-known by those who knew her. She was nurturing by nature and loved tending to her orchids.
Rose is survived by her husband Ron, daughters Irene Ramilo De La Peña and Annette Ramilo, and 10 grandchildren: Erandy De La Peña, Jasmine Ramilo, Stephanie De La Peña, Azriella De La Peña-Ramilo, Daisha Ramilo, Elyssa De La Peña, Hashanah De La Peña, Kieanna Scherrer, Yoshiyah De La Peña, and Sienna Scherrer.
Services will be held at Lori Family Mortuary on Wednesday, December 23rd, at 4:00 P.M. Join on Zoom: Meeting ID: 852 0622 58
Services Entrusted to the Care of
Lori Family Mortuary
Santa Maria, CA
(805) 922-5880
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.