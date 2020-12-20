You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rosita "Rose" Sales Ramilo
0 entries

Rosita "Rose" Sales Ramilo

January 26, 1948 - December 9, 2020

  • 0
Ramilo Rosita.jpg

Rose was born to parents Casimiro and Juanita Sales in Manila, Philippines. She received her Bachelor of Science in Education and shared with others her love of dance. In 1971 she met and married her husband of 49 years, Ron Ramilo.

Rose was a breast cancer survivor. Her resilience and tenacity were well-known by those who knew her. She was nurturing by nature and loved tending to her orchids.

Rose is survived by her husband Ron, daughters Irene Ramilo De La Peña and Annette Ramilo, and 10 grandchildren: Erandy De La Peña, Jasmine Ramilo, Stephanie De La Peña, Azriella De La Peña-Ramilo, Daisha Ramilo, Elyssa De La Peña, Hashanah De La Peña, Kieanna Scherrer, Yoshiyah De La Peña, and Sienna Scherrer.

Services will be held at Lori Family Mortuary on Wednesday, December 23rd, at 4:00 P.M. Join on Zoom: Meeting ID: 852 0622 58

Services Entrusted to the Care of

Lori Family Mortuary

Santa Maria, CA

(805) 922-5880

www.lorifamilymortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Rosita Ramilo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News