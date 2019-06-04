Rosie Mamaligsa, 81, of Guadalupe, CA was called by her Heavenly Father on May 26, 2019. She passed while at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 10, 1938 in Salinas, CA.
Rosie is survived by her devoted husband, Federico Mamaligsa of 50 years as well as her six children; John (Rosalie) Valdez, Robert (Irene) Valdez, Teresa (Victor) Ramirez, Richard Valdez, Freddie (Michelle) Mamaligsa and Brenda (Robert) Dulay. She is also survived by siblings; Julia, Felix, Ronnie, Marylou, Josie, Ernie, Raymond, Tommy and Irene. Rosie was blessed with 15 grandchildren; Cynthia, Jaime, Robert David, Ana, Joseph, Vanessa, Ashley, Vincent, Ricardo, Mariah, Nicholas, Nathan, Jaiden, Robert Mark and Rianna, 13 great-grandchildren and also numerous nieces and nephews.
Rosie was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. We will miss her resilient spirit and sassy attitude. She loved going to the Chumash Casino to play bingo and try her luck at the slot machines. Not only did she raise her own family but she provided child care to many other children.
Rosie was preceded in death by both her parents Natividad and Frances Solis and brother Natividad Solis Jr.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dignity Health Hospice Center for their care for the past 5 weeks and CHC in Guadalupe, Dr. Camacho and nurses for their support during this difficult time. Their kindness and compassion towards Rosie and her family will always have a special place in our hearts. We would like to give special thanks to Tia Marylou for taking care of our Mother the last couple of years.
A public viewing and funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Reception to follow at LeRoy Park, Guadalupe.
Arrangements are in the care of Lori Family Mortuary.
