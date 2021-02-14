Rosemary Kate (Hildreth) Herrick passed away peacefully on December 31, 2020 at the age of 89 at Magnolia Assisted Living Home in Santa Maria, CA. Mary was born on September 10, 1931 in Lakefield, MN to Leslie and Marie Hildreth. The family moved to Austin, MN where they lived for many years. Mary graduated from Austin High School 1949. She worked as an X-ray technician and married Robert (Bob) Herrick in Austin June 23, 1951. They moved to St. Paul where Bob got his Degree in Architecture from UofM in 1955. Four wonderful children came along. They lived in Shoreview, MN until 1981. Mary completed LVN Training in 1977 and worked as a nurse in St. Paul until 1981 when they moved to West Covina, CA. Mary then worked as a clinical nurse for Kaiser Permanente until she retired. She was an amazing quilter, crafter and pine needle basket maker. She always had a cat nearby helping her with her creative projects. They loved singing in the Walnut United Methodist Church choir and go out for burgers. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, father, mother, her infant twin, three siblings. She is survived by her four children; Kathryn Mary, Elizabeth Ann, Jean Marie (Vince) and Ned Robert (Cheryl). Eight grandchildren; Andrew, Carl (Katie), Daniel (Lindsey), Roy, Amanda, David (Tanya), Ashley, Aaron. Seven great grandchildren, brother in law and eight nieces and nephews. There will be a small private memorial for family and friends at a later date. Donations can be made in Rosemary Herricks ' honor to the Alzheimers Association. www.alzfdn.org
