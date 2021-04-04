Rosemarie B. Hough, age 91, passed away peacefully March 20 in Santa Maria, CA. Born to Frank and Rose Beechey April 18, 1929 in New York City. Rosemarie leaves behind a son, Wells L Hough III 'Buddy', sister Dorothy, brother Tom (Emie), 6 nieces and 6 nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Wells L Hough II, her parents, and sister Joan. Ro was a great cook, a fabulous baker, an avid reader, and lover of all animals. Our loss is Heaven's gain, she will be dearly missed by all that were fortunate to have her come in to their lives. A farewell service will be held in her honor April 10th at 11:00 am in Memory Garden of Dudley Hoffman Columbarium. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local Animal Humane Society.
