Rose passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday August 5, 2019 at the age of 80. She was born in Los Angeles California on August 30, 1938 and moved to Santa Maria at age 3. She graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1956 and was married to Edward Terrones for 61 years.
She is survived by her son Christopher and daughters Anastacia (Allan) Malm, Stephanie (Manuel) Ortiz and Nicole (Daron) Mafi; 7 grandchildren Geoffrey, Alyson and Stuart Malm, Zachary Terrones, Nicholas Devora and India and Roman Mafi; 2 great-grandsons Emerson and Magnus; brother Mark Diaz, sisters Gloria (Richard) Amarillas and Teresa (Michael) Cunningham along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is reunited in heaven with her father Joseph M. Diaz, mother Emma L. Diaz, brothers Ronald F. Diaz and Joseph G. Diaz and son-in-law John E. Sanchez.
Rose loved music, shopping, dancing, decorating, traveling, and spending time outdoors. Her honesty and sense of humor will be greatly missed by everyone.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 7:00 pm in the Chapel of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home, 600 E. Stowell Rd, Santa Maria, CA 93454.
Donations in her memory can be made to Mission Hope Cancer Center, 1325 E. Church St. Suite 102, Santa Maria, CA 93454.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
To plant a tree in memory of Rose Terrones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.