Roscoe “Rocky” Johnson passed peacefully away at age 82, Thursday, January 21, 2021. Rocky was born December 28, 1938 in Laramie, Wyoming and remained an active and beloved resident of Santa Maria, California with his wife Sharon since 1966.
Rocky's understated style, positive energy and welcoming personality was admired by all who met him, worked with him and had the joy to befriend him over his spirited 82 years of life. He will be fondly remembered as a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who always found ways to bring people together, listen, lend a helping hand, and roll up his sleeves with calm determination, humor and compassion.
He was an active member of the community through the Santa Maria Elks Lodge, Rodeo & Parade, Santa Barbara County Fair, YMCA, and several other youth groups with his children. He worked for Lockheed Martin for 40 years managing engineering teams that designed and launched many of the modern day communication satellites, guidance and defense systems.
In his spare time, Rocky was an architect and entertainer who loved to barbeque, visit classic car shows, and spend time with family and friends. Rocky was loved and adored by his wife, children, grandchildren, family and friends. He was always welcome and welcoming in gatherings both small and large - lighting up the room with his laughter.
Rocky was preceded by the passing of his wife of 53 years, Sharon; his parents Dorothy and Charles; and his three older siblings, Daniel, Hobart and Wandell Johnson. The fondest memories of him will continue to be shared by his children, Nicole and Shawn; his son-in-law William and grandchild Kelsey; his daughter-in-law Taniesah and grandchildren Aidan and Ethan; his sister-in-law, Nancy with his niece and nephew Laurie and Jeff; along with numerous nieces and nephews, friends, colleagues and community members.
We will always cherish and remember Rocky for his calm and patient nature, his ability to bring the best out of others, and his steadfast leadership - through quiet conviction to rise above even the most daunting of life's challenges with words of encouragement. But mostly we will remember that Rocky was capable of doing all of this without being overly serious, always with a smile and a sense of humor.
Due to Covid-19, a small, private online service will be held on Saturday, February 20th, with family and friends. If you would like to attend, please email rockyjmemorial@gmail.com. A separate Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the coming months when it is safe for travel and larger gatherings.
Please send condolences to www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.
Thank You,
The Johnson Family
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.