Rosario, after a long struggle from a major illness that occurred on Easter Sunday, April 16, 21017 has passed peacefully away on December 4, 2018 at Cottage Hospital, Santa Barbara, CA. Our Heavenly Father has called her home to rest in peace with her husband Pacifico Dalisay who preceded her death. Here they will be united once again as husband and wife. Rosario was the eldest of seven children of Eugenio and Natividad Tibar. She was also preceded in death by her youngest sister, Mariame, and all six siblings.
She was born in the Philippines where she met her husband Pacifico through her family relatives. She immigrated to the United States where her husband resided. Together they raised their two children Les and Cathy.
She was employed for over thirty years with a local major hotel chain as a guest hospitality specialist. Her passion was cooking traditional Filipino Cuisine for her family and friends. In addition to this she enjoyed spending her free time using her acquired skills as a seamstress making clothes for her family and tending to her garden.
She is survived by her son Les Dalisay and daughter Cathy Dalisay of Santa Maria, Ca. and her son-in-law Michael Geddry. She was a devoted wife, mother, friend. Her presence will be missed. The family expresses the deepest appreciation to those who were her friends and those that cared for her over the years. A special thank-you from the family goes to Dr. Samir Bhatt, Dr. Susan Ziemba, and their staff for the love and care given by them to her.
Visitation and Rosary will be on Friday December 21, 2018 at Dudley and Hoffman Mortuary, 1003 E. Stowell Rd, Santa Maria, CA. On Saturday at 10:00 AM there will be a Celebration of Life Mass at St. Mary of the Assumption, 414 E. Cook St. Santa Maria, CA... A Grave side service will follow the church service in the new addition of the Santa Maria Cemetery. At the conclusion of these final services to honor our mother a reception will be held at Santa Maria Museum of Flight, 3015 Airpark Drive Santa Maria, CA.
Memorial donations to Rosario may be made to Santa Maria Museum of Flight to honor her life as a wife and mother to her children.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
