Devoted wife, mother, lola, and auntie, Rosario S. “Charing” Oao, passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side on October 12, 2020. She joins our Lord for eternal life in heaven at the age of 76.
She was born October 23, 1943 in Bacarra, Illocos Norte, Philippines. She earned her Bachelors of Science degree in Elementary Education from Northwestern College in 1965 and went on to become a teacher. She immigrated to the United States in 1969 via Honolulu, HI and married the love of her life, Lazaro, January of 1971 (they were married for 37 years). She became a United States citizen in 1977 and worked for various food packing companies. She retired early to raise her daughter and was a resident of Santa Maria for 50 years.
She dedicated her life to making sure her husband and daughter were well taken care of. She was the head of the household and a master cook in the kitchen. She loved spending time with family and cooking for get togethers and parties. She spent weekends scouring garage sales and the swap meet for trinkets. She loved gardening especially tending to her orchids and roses. She also enjoyed traveling around the country and abroad. She enjoyed the daily company of her grandson the last few years of her life.
She was preceded in death by her father Santiago Soto; mother, Herminia Soto; husband, Lazaro Oao; and sister Marilyn Ramiro. Survivors include her daughter, Nightingale Oao; son-in-law, Johnny S. Garcia; brothers Santiago Soto Jr., Jesse Soto, Larry Soto, and Romeo Soto; sister Susan Oani; many nieces and nephews; and one grandchild, Ryder Garcia.
A vigil rosary to honor Rosario's life will be held on Sunday, October 25th, 2020 at 5pm, after the viewing at 3pm, at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary. Mass is scheduled at 9:30am, Monday, October 26th, 2020 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Santa Maria Cemetery.
Please note that due to SB county public health guidelines, masks are required and social distancing will be enforced. There will not be a reception after her burial.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
