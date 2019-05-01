Rosario (Rosie) Gauna returned to her heavenly Father on Resurrection Sunday April 21, 2019.
Born April 15, 1940 to Frederico and Jennie(Juana) Fierro. Raised in Guadalupe with her 11 Siblings. Frederico Jr, Carol, Lydia, Rachel, Roy, Michael (Chino), Angel, Tony, Santiago (Jimmy), and Mary.
Rosie is survived by her husband of 63 years Manuel O. Gauna, and 10 children; Yolanda Villa (Robert), Mary-Lou Gonzalez (Late-Peter), Manuel Gauna Jr (Anna), Joe Gauna (Mercedes), Virginia Calderon (Peter), Irene Rucobo (Manuel), Irma-Lu Noriega (Anthony), Sophia Gonzales, Steven Gauna (Isabel), and Veronica Franco (Fernando) along with 29 grandchildren and 48 great-grandchildren.
In 1979, Rosie accepted Jesus-Christ as her Lord and Savior at Templo Cristiano El Salvador and remained as a pillar of strength in the church and to all who entered her life. Throughout her years she held many duties from treasurer, greeter, and keeping the church tidy. She was known for welcoming new comers with an inviting “Hello, God bless you”.
Mom enjoyed the simple things in life, such as family game nights or holiday gatherings. She loved watching sports, and constantly flipped back and forth between games. She could answer any question about the latest draft, and could hold her own debating amongst the men. When she wasn't watching a game you would find her outside spending time in her garden planting flowers, feeding the birds, and sprucing up her yard.
Until her last breath, Rosie's life reflected one of her favorite verses:
“Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ” Romans 5:1
She will always be remembered for her love for God, kind spirit and beautiful smile.
Preceded in death by her parents, youngest brother Santiago and son-in-law Peter Gonzalez.
The service will be held Friday, May 3, 2019, 11:00 am, 993 Patterson Rd. at the Orcutt Presbyterian Church in Santa Maria
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.