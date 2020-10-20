Rosalva Beltran Downing

Mrs. Downing passed away from natural causes at the age of 101 in Santa Maria.
Born to Severa and Ramon Beltran in 1919, in Tambor, Sinaloa. A generous and energetic woman, she exuded an earnest yet gregarious nature all her life. The youngest daughter of seven brothers and one sister, she became a centenarian like many of them, and was steadfast in her Catholic faith.
She attended school through second grade and would often scale trees in order to escape her siblings and complete her homework in peace. Blessed with a boundless memory for songs and lyrics, she would offer up forgotten tunes her father and uncles had long performed at family gatherings when she was a child. Her musical aspirations never materialized and she would lament her mother's words “a musicians life is no place for a woman,” yet, Rosalva would yield to her love for song and dance at well-chosen moments.
At an early age, she married and survived Guadalupe Zazueta of Zacatecas, Mexico, and years later, Ralph C. Downing. Mother of six girls, two boys and two step sons, her home for many years in Santa Maria with Ralph was a constant melting pot of friends and relatives. Ralph gave her the moniker “Chava”, and for many in the family, it replaced her Christian name. In her mornings following a night shift at the packing plant, Rosalva had the energy to rustle up breakfast for her kids, pack school lunches, clean house, and then commence exercises while viewing Jack LaLane's TV program. Although a master of whipping up mouth-watering tamales or capirotada, it was her freshly made tortillas that permeated the neighborhood air and had children saddling next to her with the intention of receiving a stove-side snack.
As the only one of her siblings who migrated to America and became a U.S. citizen, Rosalva made considerable efforts to be with family and friends whether they were here or abroad. Throughout her life, her loved ones would bring her favorite cookie treats from Mexico, her grandson Jason would perform gems on the accordion, or others would join her as she offered prayers for the family.
Rosalva is survived by Maria Sanchez, Rosalva “Rosie” Beltran, Robert and Lupe Downing, Jim and Vanessa Downing, Annie Downing, Helen Downing, Norma and Joe Cuevas, twenty-eight grandchildren, forty-two great grandchildren, fifteen great great-grandchildren as well as relatives here and in Mexico.
Rosalva was preceded in death by Guadalupe Zazueta, Ralph C. Downing, Maria Esperanza Meza, Donald and Janice Downing, Roy Downing, Jennifer Lopez and Roberto Sanchez.
Due to Covid protocols, Rosary and Mass service will be limited to invitation, while the burial service is open to all friends and family wishing to pay their respects.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of
Lori Family Mortuary
Santa Maria, CA
(805) 922-5880
