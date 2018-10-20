Roosevelt Westbury, 93, formerly of Old Fort, NC, passed away peacefully on Tuesday September 25, 2018 at The Palmettos Assisting Living in Murrells Inlet, SC. He was born on March 14, 1925 in Holly Hill, South Carolina to the late Arthur & Leslie Shepherd Westbury
A Celebration of Roosevelt's life was held on Thursday October 18, 2018 at 2:00 PM at The Palmettos Assisting Living, 9415 Frontage Road, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. Burial was held on Friday October 19, 2018 at Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, 962 Old Us Hwy 70, Black Mountain, NC 28711 at 2:00 PM.
www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, SC (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
