On Monday, March 12, 2018, Ronnie Ray Eisner passed away in Myrtle Creek, Oregon at the age of 80. Ronnie was born on February 13, 1938 in Santa Maria, California to Ryan and Alma Eisner. He attended local schools including El Camino Junior High and was a graduate of Santa Maria High School in 1955 where he was very active in football, baseball and Future Farmers of America. Ronnie attended Hancock College and Pierce College prior to joining the United States Air Force and serving 4 years. He had a great passion for the outdoors where he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also had a love for animals and even spent time as a Veterinary Assistant. He was known for his love of cooking and entertaining friends and family.
Ronnie later relocated to the San Joaquin Valley in California, where he met and married Shirley Thompson Scott in 1970. In 1972, they welcomed a daughter, Lisa Carol Eisner. Ronnie was preceded in death by his father, Ryan and his mother, Alma and Stepfather, Frederick Shan. He is survived by his daughter, Lisa and grandson Grayson, brother Darryl and wife Carol and their children Julie and Stephen. A graveside service will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Santa Maria Cemetery at 11:00 a.m.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
To plant a tree in memory of Ronnie Eisner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
