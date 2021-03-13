It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved Ron. His wings were ready, but our hearts were not. He passed away at home peacefully on Sunday, February 14, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. Ron will always be remembered for his strength, courage, and being known as a fighter. Heaven needed a Hero!
Ronald (Ron) William Landry, 83, long time resident of Santa Maria, was born October 4, 1937, to Avon Joseph Landry and Gladys Mary Noble, in Hartford, CT. His Mother named him after Ronald Reagan, some family members called him Ronnie.
He was the oldest in the family. Ron was predeceased by his parents, and siblings baby brother Donald Landry of Hartford, CT, Sisters Donna Lance of Everett, WA, Dale Pidcoe of Monroe, WA and Linda Landry of Hartford, CT.
Ron is lovingly remembered by his wife of 41 years, Carline Landry of Santa Maria, daughter Kathy Coleman (Lee) of Las Cruces, NM; son, Ronald Landry (Trina) of Santa Maria, CA; and son, David Landry of Bakersfield, CA. Siblings brothers Danny Donovan of Stanwood, WA Gary Donovan of Marysville , WA; and, Steve Bellehumeur of Sedro Wooley, WA. Loving 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews and friends.
He was raised in Connecticut in his early childhood then moved to California. Ron served in the Army Reserves for 8 years. He was very proud of our country. He got into woodworking at a very young age, working on trailers. He was involved in building the movie sets for the "Long Long Trailer", starring Ricky Ricardo and Lucille Ball. He had a special love for wood and loved creating beautiful pieces. He was the foreman and owner of several cabinet shops in Southern California. He moved to Santa Maria, CA in 1971 and became the proud owner of Quality Plus Cabinets and the name says it all! He had to close the shop in 1993 due to his cancer. He was such a fighter! He was a walking miracle, always positive and always had a smile on his face. If you asked him how he was doing, he always answered "great" and would say "getting old ain't for sissies!"
He enjoyed traveling across the United States in his RV with family. One of his other highlights was riding his motorcycle with family and friends. He belonged to the Tour Elks and they would ride every month. He won quite a few trophies in the car and bike shows. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Mountain Man Rendezvous, shooting competition with black powder rifles, and he made many authentic items that he sold in his trading post, riding dirt bikes at an early age, dune buggies, darts and bowling. He loved yard sales and would find treasures then put his hands on it and turn them all into traditional items for his trading post. Ron was long time member of the Loyal Order of Moose in Santa Maria Moose, and Elks Lodge.
Graveside services will be held on March 20, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Santa Maria Cemetery, 1501 S College Drive, Santa Maria, CA 93454. A Celebration of Life to follow at Santa Maria Moose Lodge, 116 W. El Camino, Santa Maria, CA 93454.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
