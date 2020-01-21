Ronald St. Aubin

Ron St. Aubin, 76, of Santa Maria, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020.

Graveside Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in the original section of the Santa Maria Cemetery.

A complete obituary will be published soon.

Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.

Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory

600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454

Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930

