Ronald St. Aubin

Ron St. Aubin, 76, of Santa Maria, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020.
Graveside Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in the original section of the Santa Maria Cemetery.
A complete obituary will be published soon.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory.
