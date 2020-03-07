Ronald Ryman Wilkins was born 22 November, 1940 to Emerson and June Wilkins in Alhambra, California. He was the first of four children. His early years were spent in San Gabriel.
Ronald was active in the Alhambra Methodist Youth Fellowship growing up. He served as president of the local fellowship, and had leadership roles with the Southern California Conference. His involvement allowed him the opportunity to travel to Hamburg, Germany, in 1958, as part of a team that worked landscaping a church. Upon completion of the project, the team toured Europe. He remained active in the Methodist Church organization his entire life.
Ronald attended Covina High School in Covina, California. While at Covina High School he was active in band, choir, and cross country. It was at Covina High that he met Janice Margaret Ingham. They graduated together in 1958, and continued their education at Mount San Antonio College. They were married in 1962 at the Methodist Church in Covina.
Ronald enrolled at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo and graduated in 1963 with a degree in Agronomy (crop science). His first employment in the agricultural field was in Agricultural Research for the Del Monte Corporation in Merced and Woodland, CA. While living in Woodland, their first child, Erik Dean, was born.
In 1963 Ronald enlisted in the California National Guard. He served active duty and active reserve until 1969. He was commissioned Second Lieutenant in 1966, and served as a Tac Officer at the California Military Academy between 1968 and 1969.
Ronald, Janice, and Erik moved to Pixley, California in 1968 to begin farming with Janice's family. In 1969, their second child, Elaine Jeannette, was born. In 1971 the family moved to Earlimart, California, so that Ronald could begin his own diversified farming operation. In 1974 their third child, Paul Andrew, completed their family.
Of the crops he grew over the years, producing raisins for Sun Maid Growers and growing cotton for Cal-Cot Cooperative Marketing Organization were his most fruitful adventures. He served as a Director of the Tri-City Growers Co-Op Cotton Gin, and a Director of Cal-Cot Cooperative Marketing Organization.
Over the years, Ronald held many leadership roles in his community. He was a member and president of the Earlimart Elementary School Board of Trustees for 16 years.
Ronald retired from active farming in January 2008. In 2011, he and Janice moved to the Central Coast to enjoy the retired life that was so deserved. They became full time grandparents, and devoted their time traveling to sports matches, 4-H events, musical productions, as well as awards ceremonies and graduations.
One of Ronald's new Central Coast hobbies was The Santa Maria A's club. He began actively restoring a 1928 Roadster that was left to him by his father, and had sat many years in a garage unused. With the help of his new friends, the truck was running, and he was hooked. He spent the years since traveling on local rally trips, working on his truck and his daughter's 1930 Coupe, appearing in parades, and helping to organize the All Ford Car Show each September. He served as club president for 4 years. The friendships he made there were precious.
Another of Ronald's hobbies was genealogy. What began as a grandson's middle school project turned into hours and hours of research into his family and Janice's family. He was happiest when he had made a connection with a distant relative or helped a related stranger make a connection.
Of all of his blessings in life, his greatest was his family. Ronald is survived by his wife of 58 years, Janice, his children Erik (Staci), Elaine Bozanich (Vincent), Paul (Kathleen) and the kids who called him Papa: Hannah, Bret, Timothy, Joseph, Rachel, Kathryn, and Ethan. His many extended family members were loved and treasured, and he was blessed to have so many friends, new and old.
A private interment was held in Delano, California. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, March 14th at 11:00 at Saint Andrews Methodist Church, 3945 S Bradley Road, Santa Maria, CA 93455.
In lieu of flowers, Ronald would have appreciated that donations be made in his memory to the Santa Maria A's Allan Hancock Scholarship, P.O. Box 5170, Santa Maria, CA, 93456-5170.
