Ronald Ryman Wilkins

Ronald, Janice, and Erik moved to Pixley, California in 1968 to begin farming with Janice's family. In 1969, their second child, Elaine Jeannette, was born. In 1971 the family moved to Earlimart, California, so that Ronald could begin his own diversified farming operation. In 1974 their third child, Paul Andrew, completed their family.

Of the crops he grew over the years, producing raisins for Sun Maid Growers and growing cotton for Cal-Cot Cooperative Marketing Organization were his most fruitful adventures. He served as a Director of the Tri-City Growers Co-Op Cotton Gin, and a Director of Cal-Cot Cooperative Marketing Organization.

Over the years, Ronald held many leadership roles in his community. He was a member and president of the Earlimart Elementary School Board of Trustees for 16 years.

Ronald retired from active farming in January 2008. In 2011, he and Janice moved to the Central Coast to enjoy the retired life that was so deserved. They became full time grandparents, and devoted their time traveling to sports matches, 4-H events, musical productions, as well as awards ceremonies and graduations.

