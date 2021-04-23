Ron was born February 14, 1930 in Inglewood, California. He lived in Big Bear and over 60 years in Santa Maria, California. Ronald was 90 years old at time of death on May 29, 2020.

He was a member of the Contractors (carpenter) Unions, U.S. Marine Corps, Santa Maria Dragons' Racing Club and an avid Sportsman.

Those family members who proceeded him in death:

Father, Ernest Clyde Rasmussen

Mother, Marguerite G. Hammond

Sister, June McDuffy Hanson

Wives, Marilyn Peverley and Patricia Mounts

Surviving Spouse, Thelma (Tillie) Rasmussen

His Children :

Sandie L. Smith

Alana L. (Joe) Lutchens

Alan W. (Christine) Rasmussen Cartwright

Rene A. Rasmussen

Grandchildren:

Wendy, Benjamin, Jenne, Emily, Mitchel, Gabriella, Stephanie, Cody

Great Grandchildren:

Abigail, Nicholas and Damian

