Ron was born February 14, 1930 in Inglewood, California. He lived in Big Bear and over 60 years in Santa Maria, California. Ronald was 90 years old at time of death on May 29, 2020.
He was a member of the Contractors (carpenter) Unions, U.S. Marine Corps, Santa Maria Dragons' Racing Club and an avid Sportsman.
Those family members who proceeded him in death:
Father, Ernest Clyde Rasmussen
Mother, Marguerite G. Hammond
Sister, June McDuffy Hanson
Wives, Marilyn Peverley and Patricia Mounts
Surviving Spouse, Thelma (Tillie) Rasmussen
His Children :
Sandie L. Smith
Alana L. (Joe) Lutchens
Alan W. (Christine) Rasmussen Cartwright
Rene A. Rasmussen
Grandchildren:
Wendy, Benjamin, Jenne, Emily, Mitchel, Gabriella, Stephanie, Cody
Great Grandchildren:
Abigail, Nicholas and Damian
