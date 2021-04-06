Born: January 21, 1938 in Redfield, South Dakota (SD) to Wilma C. Strege and Robert L. Waddington. His mother later remarried and Ron took on the last name of Peterson.
Died: March 31, 2021 at home with his wife and step son at his side, of End Stage Renal Disease under Dignity Hospice. He had been on dialysis for 4 years and seriously ill for 6 weeks.
Ron lived a life filled with many interests and experiences, living in SD until 7th grade when he moved with his family to CA. He was most proud when in the 1st grade, he won the SD state championship in trumpet, having begun playing at the age of 3 when he first picked up a trumpet. At age 5, he helped deliver his pony, Trigger, and rode him all over on many adventures which included spending time with the Sioux Indian Tribe outside Redfield. His love of tigers was developed, while spending time with the Ringling-Barnum circus trains that arrived in Redfield years, to form a larger circus. When he moved to Rivera. CA in 7th grade, he played trumpet in the Whittier Junior Symphony qualifying for first chair and the "Little Greek" director gave him a chance to direct the symphony o-several occasions. He attended the opening year of El Rancho High School in Rivera (later Pico Rivera) and graduated in 1956. With the help of family friend, Cecil B DeMille, Ron was instrumental in getting a theater developed at El Rancho that included a full stage on campus in exchange for student extras for MGM films and served as a Technical Director. During his senior year, his family moved to Garden Grove and he assisted with sound and troubleshooting for the opening of Disneyland and met Walt Disney. He was a dedicated volunteer at MGMS Studios and would have become an employee of MGM but was unable to get the union card, so he joined the Navy upon graduating from El Rancho. Ron served 4 years in the Navy as a 2nd Class Fire Control Petty Officer. After completing basic training in San Diego, he was stationed on the Hancock Aircraft Carrier.
Ron was married to Nancy Olds from 1960 to 1996, when she died. In 1960 to 1963, he worked R&D jobs and in 1963 came to work for Lockheed at Vandenberg AFB as a pyro tech. In 1979, he began to work for FEC/ITT and retired in 1996 as a Senior Project Manager. He was able to get his BA from University of La Verne at VAFB and then taught classes part time for AHC for 21 years. During his working years, Ron was active in managing Boy's Club, Special Olympics, and was a leader in 4H and Cub Scouts. Upon retiring he decided to go back to school, studying graphic design and video production. He pursued hobbies in ceramics, photography, sculpting, musical instruments and most recently in pastel pencil art.
He enjoyed ballroom dance competitions and won many awards. In 2000, he was a dance host for dance lessons, which is where he met Linda Krueger (Walden) and said she "was an angel sent by God". He married Linda in July 2003 and she became his "wife, lover, confidant, and best friend". Their love was truly a gift from God for each of them. Ron was a devout Christian and never turned away from God even as he faced health issues and obstacles in his life.
Ron is survived by his wife, Linda Peterson of Santa Maria; step daughters Angela Chong (Krueger) spouse Kenton of Santa Fe Springs, CA; Shelley Rieke (Krueger) spouse Brian of Santa Maria; and step son Aaron Krueger of San Diego; step grandchildren Levi and Eva Chong, Parker and Julia Rieke.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the either the San Diego Zoo; Dignity Hospice; First Christian Church Santa Maria building fund.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary in Santa Maria where visitation will be held on Thursday, April 8, 2021 from 4:30-7:00pm. An outdoor Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at First Christian Church. Observance of wearing masks and social distancing is requested.
