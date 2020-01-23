Ronald J. St. Aubin died suddenly January 6th, 2020 in Santa Maria California, at the age of 76. Ron was born in Marshall, Minnesota June 23, 1943 to Elizabeth and John St. Aubin. Ron was the youngest of 10 children. Ron and his siblings grew up on a farm where they learned the value of hard work and teamwork. Ron enjoyed sharing interesting, and often hilarious stories of his childhood on the farm. From milking cows in the freezing early morning weather to using the yellow pages for toilet paper when there was none left in the outhouse!
Ron moved to Lompoc, CA and spent 4 years in the Air Force. Upon leaving the Air Force, he took a job at General Telephone where he worked his way up to a management position. Ron was an exemplary employee who took pride in his work and paid special attention to detail. During this time, he met and married Helen Candaele. Helen had five boys from her previous marriage. Ron and Casey, the youngest, formed a special bond by spending time together bowling, riding motorcycles, camping, and going to breakfast, among many other adventures. Ron also found great joy in being a big fan of Casey's sports activities.
After Helen's passing in 1992, Ron met Pamela Gomes Grindle. They married on February 19, 1994, and moved to Santa Maria, CA. Early in their marriage, Ron became very close to Kelley, Pam's daughter, Kelley's husband Buddy Allain, and their son Zackary. They all shared many wonderful moments traveling to different events and enjoying many BBQ's together.
While living in Santa Maria Ron took a job at Home Motors Chevrolet where he built strong relationships working in the parts department. He loved the atmosphere and friendships he built.
Ron was an avid sports fan. He loved the Minnesota Vikings, the LA Dodgers, and Nascar. A true BBQ master, Ron took pride in cooking the perfect piece of meat. Most weekends Ron could be found in his “Man Cave” garage sipping a Bud, the door wide open, waiting for his numerous friends and family to show up and watch the next game on TV.
Forever loving, always inviting, and armed with a clever dry wit, Ronald St. Aubin will be missed, but never forgotten.
Ron is survived by wife Pamela, children Gail and Chad, Stepchildren Casey Candaele (Christy) and Kelley Allain (Buddy) 4 grandchildren Zackary, Dylan, Brady, and Reece, brothers Bernard (Joyce), Lawrence (Judy), Vincent (Lillianna), Dennis, Richard (Margaret) and sisters Maxine (Albert) Kerkart, Grace Vercuysee and sister-in-law Maxine.
Preceded in death by parents Elizabeth and John, Sister Lorraine, sister-in-law Shirley, brother Louis, and brothers-in-law Leonard and Paul.
There will be a graveside service on Saturday 1/25/20 at 11:00 AM at the Santa Maria Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life in Ron's “Man Cave.”
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
