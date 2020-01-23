Ronald J. St. Aubin died suddenly January 6th, 2020 in Santa Maria California, at the age of 76. Ron was born in Marshall, Minnesota June 23, 1943 to Elizabeth and John St. Aubin. Ron was the youngest of 10 children. Ron and his siblings grew up on a farm where they learned the value of hard work and teamwork. Ron enjoyed sharing interesting, and often hilarious stories of his childhood on the farm. From milking cows in the freezing early morning weather to using the yellow pages for toilet paper when there was none left in the outhouse!

Ron moved to Lompoc, CA and spent 4 years in the Air Force. Upon leaving the Air Force, he took a job at General Telephone where he worked his way up to a management position. Ron was an exemplary employee who took pride in his work and paid special attention to detail. During this time, he met and married Helen Candaele. Helen had five boys from her previous marriage. Ron and Casey, the youngest, formed a special bond by spending time together bowling, riding motorcycles, camping, and going to breakfast, among many other adventures. Ron also found great joy in being a big fan of Casey's sports activities.