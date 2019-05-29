Ronald J. Martinez, of Santa Maria, California, went to be with the Lord on May 23rd, 2019, at the age of 57.
Ronald was born in Santa Fe, New Mexico. His family moved to Santa Maria in 1964 when he was 3 years old.
He is survived by his love of 18 years, Rachel Austria; his daughter, Sylvia Martinez; surviving siblings, Eva Martinez of Arizona, Matilda Munguia (Jose) of Santa Maria, California, Ruby Leyba of New Mexico and David Leyba of Las Vegas, Nevada, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Dorothy Martinez; and his siblings Douglas and Thomas Martinez, Gilbert Montoya and Joann Leyba.
Ronald was a die-hard Rams fan. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with friends and family. He worked for MNI as a carpenter for the last 15 years.
Upon Ronald's request, he will be cremated without any funeral services.
Arrangements Have Been Entrusted to the Care of
Lori Family Mortuary
Santa Maria, CA
(805) 922-5880
