Ronald Gromak was found October 17, 2019 having passed away at his office desk still being attended to by his beloved dog Bella. Mr. Gromak was born the son of Theodore and Mary Ann Gromak in Moline, IL April 25, 1942. He joined the Air Force in 1960 and served at Vandenburg Air Force Base in Lompoc, CA and became skilled in both sky and ocean diving. Shortly after 1970, Mr. Gromak choose to live out his life in the beautiful coastal country he loved, settling in Santa Maria.
Mr. Gromak was a skilled specialty machinist and also an expert ammunitions reloader and built a his company Gromak Industries from these skills. He was past president of the Santa Maria Beekeepers Association and took his greatest pleasure serving as a docent at La Purísima Mission State Historic Park in Lompoc passing on his vast knowledge of 18th century technology practices which were so very reminiscent of that same knowledge he had learned while spending many summers with his beloved maternal grandfather Adam Toth in Bemidji, MN.
Ronald was a man of great knowledge, wisdom and integrity. His wish was that any memorials be made to La Purísima Mission State Historic Park in Lompoc, CA.
