Ronald Gene Streich, age 77, passed away on May 4, 2020 at his home in Fresno, California. He was born July 23, 1942 to Oliver and Janelle Streich in Winslow, Arizona. As a child, Ron lived in Belen, NM and Gallup, NM where he graduated high school in 1960.

Ron was accepted into a work-study program with the Physical Science Laboratory at New Mexico State University where he earned a B.S. in physics and math. With the experience of the years with the PSL program, Ron began work with Federal Electric Corporation at Vandenberg AFB, California. While living in Santa Maria, CA, he attended school at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo and earned a Masters Degree in Electrical Engineering. Ron worked as an engineer for various companies, moving with them to Edwards AFB, Wallops Island, and assignments worldwide. He specialized in aircraft, space and missile ground support systems. He enjoyed an illustrious career in the field of Telemetry Engineering and was well respected throughout the industry. Many of his concepts are still deployed in the most modern telemetry systems.

Streich was a licensed pilot, a boating enthusiast and scuba diver. He was a member of Alfa Kappa Lambda Fraternity; and was a member of a Southern Baptist Church in the community where he lived or worked throughout his life.