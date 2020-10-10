Ronald "Butch" Garcia

It is with a heavy heart that the family of Butch Garcia announces his passing on October 2, 2020 at Marian Hospital in Santa Maria at the age of 51. Born October 6, 1968 to Emily Garcia and the late Joe Garcia, Butch will be lovingly remembered by his beloved wife, Teresa “TC” Garcia, together 34 years and children: Dominique, Natalie, Jakob “Bo”, and Lylah Garcia. His sisters: Darlene, Charlene, Tina. Brothers: Mike, Robert, Matt, Joseph. Multiple nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles. Also by the many, many friends who became family.
Butch was born and raised in Santa Maria and was the baby of his family. He grew up on the West Side and would be seen playing at the Boys and Girls club. He had so many great stories he loved telling about his childhood there. He played baseball and basketball in the local leagues, as well as, for his alma mater, Santa Maria High. Being a husband and dad was the most important role in Butch's life, and he was the most loving father a child could ask for. His family was his world and he wanted nothing but the best for them. Although he lost his life at fifty-one, he leaves behind so many blessed memories. He had a smile that lit up the room. He was compassionate, hard-working, and had a beautiful soul. He loved and believed in his heavenly father, the Lord our God. He had the biggest heart for family, friends, cooking (especially BBQ), music, dancing, sports, watching movies with his family, and sweets. He loved to laugh and be funny around all the children. He truly loved being, “Coach Butch”, to the youth in our community. He started volunteer coaching for basketball, softball, baseball, flag football throughout our City sixteen years ago, and it was such a pleasure for him to watch his own children play in their games. He enjoyed talking about their accomplishments and would always be there to cheer them on. He had a passionate heart for sports and leaves behind his legacy in his children. He was an icon, and a great friend to so many people. He will be sorely missed.
His family would like to send their sincere gratitude and appreciation to all his family and friends for their support and donations. “It truly is wonderful and means so much to feel all the love from everyone. We feel so blessed.” We will have a celebration of Butch's life Thursday, October 15th 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Orcutt Presbyterian Church outdoor courtyard.
