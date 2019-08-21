Former Orcutt resident Ronald B. Parker, 79, passed away in Escondido, CA on Aug. 15, 2019. Ron, along with his brother, Don and sister Sharon, were the Parker triplets who were born in Bakersfield, CA on Jan. 9, 1940 and moved to Orcutt in 1946.
He was preceded in death by his parents Richard Leo Parker & Mary Jeannette Parker, an older half brother and sister J. L. Watson and Maxalee Watson (Darden), his sister Sharon Lunquist his daughter Alyssia Parker.
He is survived by his loving wife Carol, daughter Danelle, granddaughter Megan and his brothers Donald and Richard.
Ron graduated from Orcutt school in 1953 and from Santa Maria High School in 1957. Upon graduation from high school, he and his brother Don joined the Navy where they served as meteorologists during their four year tour of duty.
They both became very fond of San Diego during their training there and returned to marry local girls. The brothers never strayed far apart and shared mutual professional interests in law enforcement, contracting, real estate, trucking, and as technicians in the nuclear industry.
Their life's biggest adventure took place when both of their families relocated to Australia to seek their fortune. After a few years of futility, they returned to San Diego area where they remained the rest of their lives.
A small private ceremony will take place in Escondido at a time and place yet to be determined.
To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Parker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.