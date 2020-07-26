Ronald Arthur Foster passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Memory Villas at Bishop Place in Pullman, WA where he resided for the past year.
Ron was born on February 14, 1947 in Paris, Texas to Elmo and June (Bunch) Foster. He attended his schooling in Santa Maria, CA and graduated from Santa Maria High School. He attended Allan Hancock College and later trade schools in Texas where he received his licenses for restaurant management and electrician.
Ron moved to Mossyrock, WA in 1989 and worked as an electrician for several years. He also served as City Mayor of Mossyrock in the 1990s. He lived with his daughter in Palouse, WA and later moved to Bishop Place in Pullman, WA in January of 2019. He was a member of Local IBEW #76. He enjoyed going to church, singing, electrical work, dancing and running restaurants. He enjoyed helping others and enjoyed helping people celebrate recovery. Ron loved life and lived it to the fullest.
Survivors include three daughters, Mahlea Kritzeck (Cody) of Palouse, WA, Monique Orquiz (Chilo) of Artesia, NM, Tasha Foster of Hobbs, NM, step-daughter Rheannon Hawkins (Theresa) and stepson Caleb Hawkins, two sons, Eddie (Jackie) and Micah (Brooke) both of Artesia, NM, one sister, Juanita Bretz of Susanville, CA, one adopted nephew Kevin Foster and one adopted niece, Teresa Foster Kennedy. Ron has 20 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Ron's ashes will be placed in the grave with his father, Elmo on August 7, 2020 at 1 p.m.
