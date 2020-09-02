The Family of Roman Lee Herrera of Guadalupe, CA is saddened to announce on August 26, 2020 at the age of 34 has passed. He was born in Santa Maria, CA on February 28, 1986. His parents were Diana Oakes and Alan Herrera. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 14 years, Elissa Herrera, and children Roman Lee Jr., Anthony Ray, and his unborn daughter Mariah Herrera. Roman was a father, a husband, a protector, and a provider who loved his family. His circle of family was his pride and joy. He had 3 siblings Alan and Michelle Herrera, and Adrianna Guerrero. Roman grew up in Guadalupe. Roman wrestled for Guadalupe Wresting and played Orcutt Youth Football. At age 16, Roman started fumigation, and loved it ever since. Roman loved all sports, music, cracking jokes, BBQing, being surrounded by family, and going to the beach. His favorite football team was 49ers. He was the life of the party and the best baseball Coach for his son's team! He was preceded in death by his Grandparents Rosie and Mike Herrera, Grandpa Kelly Guerrero, and his mother and father-in-law Carlos Valdez and Rhonda Martinez. Roman will be greatly missed, and he was loved by many. Funeral services will be held on Thursday 9/3/2020 at New Beginnings Church at 1290 W. McCoy Lane, Santa Maria, CA 93455 at 11AM. After services, he will beburied at the Guadalupe Cemetery. After burial, there will be a Celebration of Life for Roman at 459 Stanton St, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420. Please bring your masks!
