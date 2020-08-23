On August 5th, our amazing father, Roger Hawkins , decided he needed to be with his high school sweetheart and Love of his life ,Bonnie. In that his absence leaves a large hole in our hearts and lives, we are thankful and proud to have called him dad.
His incredible story started in Chicago, where he was born. Roger and Bonnie married on October 20th, 1951 and began their incredible journey together. Those first years were spent in the Air Force stationed at various bases. Soon after their 4th child was born , and in 1960, they found themselves in their forever home in Santa Maria. His successful career in the aerospace industry ending with retirement in 92 with Martin Marietta was secondary to his success as a family man.
For the love of his children and wife, he knew there was nothing more important than his time and commitment. Be it swim team, living at Lake Nacimiento through the summer months, water polo, snow skiing, raising sheep, pigs, horses and so many other things, our dad was there in a big way. Once the kids were on their own, Roger and Bonnie went into warp speed. As the sheep and horses multiplied, their house on acreage south of Orcutt became their next project. As only he could do, work and life was a bit interrupted as they designed and built their home with minimal help. It was on the Ranch that they continued being 4-H leaders for decades, and had part of the acreage set aside for Righetti FFAs school farm as well. The family only got bigger as grandchildren, 4-H kids and others joined the ranks. Rogers love of flying became yet another source of service. He and Bonnie volunteered with Aeromedicos, flying medical personnel and supplies to rural Mexico, where they served a lab techs, maintenance workers and anything else needed. Roger was part of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff Aero Squadron, and managed to squeeze in flights around the country with grandchildren in tow, showing them places he lived as well as significant historical sites. His work with the United Methodist Church in Santa Maria was a constant source of commitment in the 60 years he and Bonnie spent there.
His passions seemed endless, as every stage of his life brought him to yet another area in to which he could absorb knowledge and share with others. After retirement, his love of computer technology led him to consulting with a large company in Lompoc, but more importantly, photography became yet another passion. Not surprisingly, he once again stepped into his favorite roll of teaching and mentoring students from all ages.
Rogers love of family, friend and service have always been his guiding light. For the family and the countless other lives he touched, that light will forever shine, and it now shines brightly alongside his wife and best friend, Bonnie.
Roger is survived by his 4 children: Reid and (Barbara) Hawkins, Russell Hawkins, Rod and (Jennifer) Hawkins, Becky and (Connie) McKenna, 9 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren, and of course, his dog Max.
In that the recent circumstances dont safely allow us to come together and celebrate his life at this time, we would hope to be able have one at a later date.
