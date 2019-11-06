Rogelio Escobedo

{{featured_button_text}}
Rogelio F. Escobedo of Pismo Beach , Ca passed away at home peacefully surrounded by his family on October 31, 2019 after a long illness. Rogelio was born on September 21, 1966 in Santa Maria, Ca.After graduating from Righetti high school he went to Barber College and began a long career as a barber at Trim Time Barber shop alongside his father, he loved to run and hike trails, he was a ultra and marathon runner. He loved music and loved to dance. Rogelio is survived by his parents Benny and Lydia Escobedo, sisters Rita (Manuel) Gina (Mario) Brother Benito (Diana) , Will Cummings, and numerous nephews and nieces, And his beloved service dog Madeline .Services will be held Friday Nov 8th at Orcutt Presbyterian Church 993 Patterson Rd at 2:00pm .

