Rodolfo Rudy Rodriguez Sr. Passed away December 26th 2018. He is survived by his ex-wife Janie, son Rudy Jr. Daughters Ruby, Tommie Sue, Debbie, Mary and Olga. 11 grandchildren 14 great-grandchildren. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps, Korean War Veteran. Celebration of life Saturday January 5th 2019 at Eagles Hall Santa Maria 4 p.m.
