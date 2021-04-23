Rodney Donald Boe, also known as "Donny " or "The Powerful Ron Don ", passed away on March 17th 2021. His passion and talents were endless; surfing, baseball, camping, master finished carpenter, artist, musician, tri-tip BBQ 'r, to name a few. Donny enriched the lives of all that knew him. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Irene, and his older brother, Michael. He leaves behind his loving wife, Margaret Boe, two older brothers, Martin and Ralph Jr. and two younger sisters, Sandra and Rennetta. As well as a herd of nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. Donny was loving and laidback, he would always try to lighten the mood. He will be greatly missed. Donny would say, "It is what it is. "
