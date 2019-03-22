Born December 16, 1950 in Illinois, he passed away after a brief battle from cancer on February 22, 2019, at his residence in Casmalia, CA.
Rowdy is survived by his loving and devoted daughter, Dovie Shuler Woods (Shawn) of Grants Pass, Oregon, who was with her father when he passed. Grandsons Vinny and Anthony Shuler also of Grants Pass, Oregon. He also leaves behind his loving sister Carol Judkins and nephew Ky of Seymour, Tennessee and his sister-in-law Kathie Kendrick Shuler of Lompoc, CA., numerous cousins, great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his beloved brother Gene and his parents Max and Louise Shuler and his faithful dog “Patches”.
Rowdy will forever be missed and loved by his long-time girlfriend Francine Hershey and her two sons, Anthony and David, all of Santa Maria, CA.
Services have been held.
