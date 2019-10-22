Rod Rodenberger

On October 18, 2019, our beloved Rod left us on his final journey to his eternal home. He was surrounded and comforted by many of his large, loving family.
Rod was born January 17, 1929, in San Francisco to Mary and Merle Rodenberger. He attended San Francisco schools and graduated from Balboa High School. His youth was spent on the baseball diamonds of his City by the Bay, playing and perfecting the talents that led to signing a contract with the then New York Giants baseball team. He was assigned to their Reno Silver Sox farm team.The team traveled to Santa Maria for spring training; Rod and several of his teammates, searching for "something to do in this little town," went to a dance at Santa Maria High School. Rod eyed a pretty blonde across the room and told his buddies: "I'm going to ask her to dance." The dance led to a long, fruitful, and loving relationship. Rod and Phyllis Berry were married in St. Mary's Church on November 23, 1950.
Rod played baseball in the Sunset League, but that career was put on hold when he was drafted into the US Army in February of 1951. He served in the Korean Conflict, seeing action as BAR rifleman during months of fighting against North Korean and Chinese units. Rod returned to Santa Maria in 1953 to Phyllis and infant daughter Laura, born while he served our country in Korea. Laura, in time, was joined by siblings Rhonda, Stacy, Brent, Michele, Matthew, Todd, and Marta. He was a loving, compassionate, faithful husband and father.
As Rod began his law enforcement career, he regretted that he couldn't spend more time with his children, for he felt the need to work a second and sometimes a third job to meet his obligations and put "food on the table" for his growing family. He concluded his time with the Sheriff's Department as a juvenile officer for Santa Maria and its surrounding communities. He strove to keep from referring the young offenders for court action and engaged their parents in positive support for their children. He continued his love of baseball playing with the Santa Maria Indians and was named to the Indians Hall of Fame. He holds a long-standing batting average record of .508 with the team and was named MVP of the Central Coast League in 1955.
In 1968 the office of Marshal for the courts of northern Santa Barbara County, an elective office, was open and Rod ran for the post and his victory began another phase in his service to law enforcement. He received numerous awards and accolades for his service to the county and the city of Santa Maria, including recognition from the California State Legislature.
Rod was very proud of a lifetime membership with the Orcutt PTA for work with the Orcutt schools, and served proudly as a member and Chairman for the Santa Maria Parks and Recreation Department. His contributions to the community of Santa Maria are immeasurable; Rod Rodenberger Park, of which he was so proud, is a fitting tribute to a man who meant so much to so many.
Through all of his life of working and being recognized, Rod was most proud of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He is survived by sons and daughters Laura Goodwin, Rhonda Beanway (Brian), Stacy Joosse (John), Brent Rodenberger (Martha), Michele Triplett (Rick), Matthew Rodenberger (Sandra Gault), and Marta Jensen (John), 16 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren, one of whom was Joshua - who "Papa" and "Nonni" raised as their own son.
The Rodenberger family would like to thank all the nurses and staff at Marian Medical Center for their care and love during our father's stay at the facility. We are especially grateful to Hospice who gave him support and care at the hospital and during his final days at home. They are more than wonderful, gentle, kind, caring, and professional. The way for family and Rod was eased thanks to all of these invaluable Hospice members.
Rod was preceeded in death by his parents, brothers Ken and Leroy, and his son Todd, a veteran of the Gulf War serving with the US Navy. Rod's death leaves a huge void in our community and tremendous pain in our hearts, yet the love, guidance, advice, and support he gave to all will be with us forever.
A Rosary will be held at St. Louis de Montfort Church Friday, October 25, 2019 at 7:30 pm. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Santa Maria Inn Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 7pm to 10 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Santa Maria Chapter (PO Box 2521, Santa Maria CA 93456), Wounded Warriors, or any charity of choice.
